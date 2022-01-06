Australia, Japan to sign defence treaty at virtual summit today

TOKYO • Australia and Japan will sign a "historic" treaty that will further strengthen defence and security cooperation during a virtual leaders' summit today, in a move that could further inflame tensions with China.

The agreement is the first of its type for Japan, other than with the United States and the United Nations, and marks a step closer in a relationship that is often referred to as a "quasi alliance".

The signing of a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defence Force and the Japanese Self-Defence Force, said Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an e-mail statement.

The pact will provide a clear framework for enhanced interoperability and cooperation, he added.

"This treaty will be a statement of our two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific," said Mr Morrison.

Under Mr Morrison's watch, Australia's relations with China - its largest trading partner - have nosedived in the wake of his government's call in 2020 for independent investigators to enter Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus.

Beijing inflicted a range of trade reprisals, including crippling tariffs on Australian barley and wine, while blocking coal shipments.

Japan's ties with China have also turned chilly over Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong and concerns are growing about tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

"We share with Australia the basic values of freedom and democracy," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters yesterday.

He added that Mr Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to discuss matters of mutual concern at their virtual meeting, including national security, the economy and regional affairs, in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

At a regular press briefing in Beijing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said agreements between countries should promote peace and "not target any third parties".

"The Pacific is vast enough, there's enough room for shared development for all," he said, adding that China hoped people would not be "stirring up trouble" in the region.

According to Mr Morrison, cooperation under the new Australia-Japan pact includes an expanding agenda for the Quad with India and the US, and a shared technology-led approach to reducing carbon emissions.

Mr Kishida said on Tuesday he had been seeking an in-person summit with Mr Morrison, but had set the plan aside in order to focus on dealing with the latest surge in virus cases.

BLOOMBERG