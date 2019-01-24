Australia confirms one of its citizens, writer Yang Hengjun, detained on trip to China

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Writer and former Chinese diplomat Yang Hengjun, who is now an Australian citizen, has been detained by the Chinese government, according to Australian authorities.

"The Chinese authorities informed the Australian Embassy in Beijing that they have detained Mr Yang Hengjun," Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 23).

"The Department is seeking to clarify the nature of this detention and to obtain consular access to him, in accordance with the bilateral consular agreement, as a matter of priority."

Mr Yang boarded a flight from New York to the southeastern Chinese city of Guangzhou and was scheduled to arrive at 5am on Saturday (Jan 19), Dr Feng Chongyi, an associate professor in China studies at the University of Technology Sydney, told Bloomberg News earlier on Wednesday.

Mr Yang was then due to catch a connecting flight to Shanghai with his wife and daughter, but he never made it through security, Dr Feng said.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hua Chunying said she was not aware of Mr Yang's situation at a news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Australian first reported that Mr Yang was feared missing. Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne is scheduled to arrive in China on Thursday (Jan 24) as part of a previously announced visit.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Yang has not communicated or posted anything on social media since Friday (Jan 18).

Mr Yang had previously worked in the Chinese Foreign Affairs Department in Beijing, before becoming an Australian citizen and a novelist, the Australian newspaper said. He has been living in the US with his wife and stepson and had returned to China late last week, it said.

Dr Feng said he spoke with contacts at the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's spy agency, and he believes Mr Yang is being held there in Beijing.

The ministry has been in the global spotlight in recent months amid tensions between the US and China. After a top Huawei Technologies executive was arrested in Canada on a US extradition request, MSS agents detained two Canadians in China, sparking a diplomatic feud. It has been involved in high profile detentions of foreigners and has put dissidents under house arrest without criminal charges.

Dr Feng, who researches human rights, said pressure on the global Chinese diaspora has escalated in recent years. He was detained in China for more than a week in 2017. At the time, his lawyer told the Guardian newspaper that Chinese authorities had cited "national security" in barring him from leaving the country.