At least two dead, over 100 hurt after typhoon hits Japan

TOKYO - Two people were confirmed dead and another two were found "without vital signs" after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into Japan over the weekend, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

The storm system made landfall by the south-western city of Kagoshima on Sunday night, and dumped heavy rain across the Kyushu region before moving along the west coast.

By Tuesday morning, it had been downgraded to an extra-tropical cyclone as it crossed to the north-eastern coast and headed out to sea.

The storm toppled trees, smashed windows and dumped a month's worth of rain in a 24-hour period on parts of Miyazaki prefecture, where the two deaths were confirmed.

Government spokesman Hirozaku Matsuno said another two people were found "without vital signs", a term often used in Japan before a death has been officially certified by a coroner.

Mr Matsuno said the authorities were also searching for one person who had been reported missing.

At least 114 people were injured, 14 of them seriously.

By early Tuesday, about 140,000 homes were still without power nationwide, mostly in Kyushu.

Japan is in the midst of its typhoon season. The country faces around 20 such storms each year.

Scientists say climate change is increasing the severity of storms and causing extreme weather such as heatwaves, droughts and flash floods to become more frequent and increasingly intense.

AFP