At least 30 killed as Sichuan hit by strongest earthquake since 2017

BEIJING - At least 30 people were killed when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the area since 2017, shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and other provinces.

Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides, while communications were down in at least one area, according to state television. No damage at dams and hydropower stations within 50km of the epicentre has been reported.

The epicentre was at Luding, a town in the mountains about 226km south-west of Chengdu.

Ms Laura Luo, who lives in Chengdu, a city of about 21 million people, was on her way back to her apartment block when she saw people in her neighbourhood rushing out of their high-rise homes in panic after getting earthquake warnings on their phones.

"There were many people who were so terrified they started crying," the PR consultant told Reuters. When the shaking began, "all the dogs started barking, it was really quite scary", she added.

"The shaking was quite strong and it lasted for a while," said Ms Shirley Li, who lives on the 30th floor of an apartment block in Chengdu, which is under a Covid-19 lockdown. "It's been a hard time for us - summer heatwaves, the Covid-19 lockdown, and now the earthquake."

In Luding, the quake was so strong that it was hard for some people to remain standing, while cracks appeared on some houses, according to state media China News Service. Video clips posted on social media showed lights swinging while people rushed out of buildings and into the streets.

The quake was Sichuan's biggest since August 2017, when one of magnitude 7 hit Aba prefecture.

The most powerful Sichuan earthquake on record was in May 2008, when a magnitude 8 quake centred in Wenchuan killed almost 70,000 people and caused extensive damage.

Monday's quake was felt as far away as Changsha in Hunan province and Xi'an in Shaanxi province hundreds of kilometres away, according to social media posts.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan was also hit on Monday by a quake that left at least six people dead.

The 5.3-magnitude temblor that hit districts along the eastern border with Pakistan came less than three months after a powerful quake killed more than 1,000 people, also along the same frontier.

The latest earthquake was felt in Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, and in the capital Kabul. Afghanistan is frequently hit by quakes - especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

On June 22, a magnitude 5.9 quake - the country's deadliest in over two decades - killed more than 1,000 people and injured thousands.

