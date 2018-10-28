At least 2 dead after public bus plunges 60m into Yangtze River in China

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Rescuers recovered two bodies after a public bus plunged nearly 60m into a river after colliding with a car in south-western China's Chongqing city on Sunday (Oct 28), state television reported.

The bus collided around 10am with a private car that was driving against the flow of traffic on a four-lane bridge in the city's Wanxian area.

The bus then veered, broke through the bridge fence and plunged into the Yangtze River.

The bus sank some 50m under the water, state television reported, adding that it was not immediately clear how many passengers the bus was carrying.