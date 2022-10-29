At least 146 people dead, 150 injured in South Korea Halloween stampede

SEOUL - At least 146 people were killed in a stampede when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into an alley in a night life area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.

A further 150 people were injured in the crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said.

The incident took place at about 10.20pm (9.20pm Singapore time).

A large number of people fell down in the alley during the festivities, Choi said. Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Many of the victims were women in their twenties, Choi said.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.

One woman heard on a social media post cries out in English: “Oh my God, oh my God, Jesus f***ing Christ.”

Other footage showed chaotic scenes of fire officials and citizens treating dozens of people who appeared to be unconscious.

A witness quoted by JoongAng Daily said he tried to leave Itaewon’s main pedestrian entertainment street via a small side street next to the Hamilton Hotel.

He escaped before the crush turned deadly but said that other people were already panicking, with some in tears.

“It was people fighting to leave and people fighting to get in,” he said.