Asymptomatic cases drive S. Korea surge

SEOUL • Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are behind a surge in new cases in South Korea, frustrating efforts to control transmission by the East Asian country, which managed to keep infections under control in previous outbreaks.

South Korea reported 569 new cases in the 24 hours ending midnight on Thursday, a level unseen in nearly nine months as it grapples with the third wave of the pandemic, which appears to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures.

With young people at the centre of the surge, the health authorities estimate asymptomatic patients now account for 40 per cent of total infections, up sharply from 20 per cent to 30 per cent in June.

"The situation is extremely serious and acute, as all of the 17 metropolitan cities and provinces and especially all the 25 districts in Seoul are reporting new cases," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting on Covid-19 responses.

The daily tally of 569 came a day after the numbers hit the highest level since March 6, when South Korea was reeling from the first major Covid-19 outbreak outside China.

Of the latest cases, 525 were domestically transmitted and more than 64 per cent of those were from the Seoul metropolitan area, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The majority were in Greater Seoul - 204 in Seoul, 112 in Gyeonggi province, which surrounds the capital, and 21 in Incheon.

Outside the Seoul metropolitan area, cases were registered in all 17 cities and provinces, with 38 cases in South Gyeongsang province, 31 cases in South Chungcheong province and 24 cases in Busan and North Jeolla province.

Cluster infections were traceable to small social gatherings, workplaces, public bathhouses, private educational institutes and religious facilities.

The health authorities cautiously expect the upward trend in new daily cases to continue until early next month, with the peak to be reached at the end of next week.

It could be reversed next week as tougher social distancing measures in the Greater Seoul area begin to show the impact, they say.

The authorities said the fresh wave is more difficult to trace and contain than early outbreaks, which were concentrated in a specific region or among a certain religious group.

Alarmed by the countrywide spread and increasing number of cases involving younger patients, Mr Chung warned that daily infections could swell to 1,000 and there could be hospital bed shortages unless the contagion was brought under control.​

569 Number of new cases in South Korea in the 24 hours ending midnight on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said there are sufficient beds available for now but it could face shortfalls if the current spike continues for more than two weeks.

South Korea has reported total infections of 32,887, with 516 deaths.

REUTERS, XINHUA, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK