Ms Chiaki Hiratsuka cannot see any end in sight to the escalating prices in Japan - dubbed by the media as a "price surge rush" - that have hit everything from groceries and daily necessities to petrol and utilities.

The 44-year-old housewife, who runs a popular blog offering advice on how best to maximise savings, told The Straits Times that the price surge can easily be felt and fears that it will squeeze low-to middle-income households.