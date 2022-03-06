Japan to fast-track Bill to safeguard supply chains, sensitive technology

TOKYO • Japan is set to fast-track an economic security Bill through the Diet to shore up the resilience and independence of its supply chains, and to prevent the leakage of sensitive technology to unfriendly forces.

The proposed legislation, which is one of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's top policy planks, comes amid concerns that Japan's woeful safeguards of its strategic research and technology patents put it at risk of intellectual property theft and even espionage by China, Russia and North Korea.