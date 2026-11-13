Straitstimes.com header logo

Asian Games container housing in Japan to shelter Kumamoto quake victims

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The container houses are being put on trailers in stages and will depart from Nagoya for the disaster-hit area.

The container houses are being put on trailers in stages and will depart from Nagoya for the disaster-hit area.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – Container-style accommodations that housed athletes during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and Asian Para Games in Japan began to be transferred on Nov 12, as they are set to be repurposed as temporary housing for victims of the Kumamoto earthquake.

The container houses are being put on trailers in stages and will depart from Nagoya for the disaster-hit area.

Since no athletes’ villages were constructed for the events, athletes and others stayed in hotels and other accommodations, as well as in 400 container-style housing units.

Following a request for assistance from Kumamoto Prefecture to the organising committee, 40 of these units will be sent to the disaster-stricken area.

On Nov 10, housing units that had been set up at a dock in Minato Ward in the city were lifted one after another by cranes and loaded onto transport trailers. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Japan launches disaster management agency to boost response, reduce damage
Over 1,000 still in shelters 3 months after 7.1-magnitude quake hit Kumamoto
See more on

Japan

Earthquakes

Asian Games

Natural disasters

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.