Asian Games container housing in Japan to shelter Kumamoto quake victims

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The container houses are being put on trailers in stages and will depart from Nagoya for the disaster-hit area.

TOKYO – Container-style accommodations that housed athletes during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and Asian Para Games in Japan began to be transferred on Nov 12, as they are set to be repurposed as temporary housing for victims of the Kumamoto earthquake.

The container houses are being put on trailers in stages and will depart from Nagoya for the disaster-hit area.

Since no athletes’ villages were constructed for the events, athletes and others stayed in hotels and other accommodations, as well as in 400 container-style housing units.

Following a request for assistance from Kumamoto Prefecture to the organising committee, 40 of these units will be sent to the disaster-stricken area.

On Nov 10 , housing units that had been set up at a dock in Minato Ward in the city were lifted one after another by cranes and loaded onto transport trailers. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK