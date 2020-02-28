Asian cities urged to bolster defences against rising seas

KUALA LUMPUR • Major Asian cities, including Tokyo, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai, are most at risk from rising sea levels, researchers warned yesterday, urging the authorities to invest more in flood defences and to plan to relocate assets and people.

A study by Britain-based risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft analysed 500 cities worldwide with more than one million residents and identified places likely to experience a sea level rise of 67cm to 2m by 2100, in line with scientific estimates if global warming increases at its current pace.

It found that 11 of the 15 highest at-risk cities are in Asia.

"As a species, we tend to like to live by coasts - with all the resources and transport they provide," said climate change analyst Rory Clisby of Verisk Maplecroft in Singapore.

In Asia, cities with high population densities "tend to develop land that other parts of the world might leave (alone)", he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Many of Asia's rapidly expanding cities are coastal and low-lying, making them vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather such as flooding and cyclones.

This week, torrential rains flooded Jakarta for the second time this year, while Bangkok last month trucked in drinking water after the encroaching ocean increased salinity.

To lower flood risks, countries should combine "hard and soft engineering options", such as building sea walls and tidal barriers and restoring mangroves, said Mr Clisby.

Sea defences would need to be reinforced every decade or so, he added, noting "it's not a one-off expense".

Construction in flood-prone areas and "ill-conceived" land reclamation projects should be stopped, he said, adding that some cities should consider moving key assets to safer places.

"Sponge city" schemes in China which incorporate sustainable drainage systems into infrastructure - such as water-absorbing asphalt and green spaces to prevent water from pooling - could also work across the region, he added.

The highest at-risk cities globally are Guangzhou and Dongguan in China's Pearl River Delta economic zone, which generates 20 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and 3.8 per cent of global wealth, the report said.

"It is a massive global manufacturing hub," said Mr Clisby, adding that both cities should look at relocating key assets and investing in large-scale engineering projects.

Across China, US$348 billion (S$485 billion) of GDP and nearly eight million people are located in areas at high and extreme risk of sea level rise, the report noted.

While China and Japan have the resources to put in place measures to mitigate flood risks, Mr Clisby said, Vietnam, India and Indonesia have more limited resources and institutional capacity to meet the challenges posed by rising seas.

Indonesia is already planning to move its capital to the island of Borneo, as Jakarta - on the northern coast of Java island - is slowly sinking and suffers from regular flooding.

"They are starting to think about a decade time-scale to readjust their risk exposure, and things like that will be more common in the next decade," said Mr Clisby.

