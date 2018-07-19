Asia Briefs: Vietnam prepares for huge tropical storm

Vietnam prepares for huge tropical storm

HANOI • Vietnam ordered vessels back to port and prepared evacuation plans in its flood-prone provinces as it braced itself for tropical storm Son Tinh, which was expected to make landfall last night.

Son Tinh was expected to dump up to 350mm of heavy rains on Vietnam's northern and central provinces, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said yesterday.

WhatsApp offers tips on spotting fake news

ISLAMABAD • Popular messaging service WhatsApp began a week-long publicity campaign in Pakistan yesterday, offering tips to spot fake news, days before a general election.

The service, which is used by millions in Pakistan, put up a full-page ad in the country's leading English-language daily, Dawn, listing 10 tips on differentiating rumours from fact.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chinese firm recalls blood pressure drug

SHANGHAI • The Chinese manufacturer of a blood pressure medication said it has launched a global recall after United States and European regulators warned of contamination by a cancer-causing impurity.

Both regulators have in recent weeks issued notices about the active ingredient valsartan produced by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Company. They warned of the presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine, which is believed to potentially cause cancer through long-term use.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE