For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Asean appears to be losing steam on Myanmar
Regional bloc divided over how much pressure to exert on country in bid to resolve crisis
The crisis in Myanmar was high on the agenda at the recent Special Asean-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chongqing on Monday, but the final joint statement on the issue was somewhat of an anti-climax, appearing simply to contain diplomatic niceties.
Observers noted that what was left out of the statement appeared to tell a bigger story: Asean is divided over how much pressure to exert on one of its members.
Topics: