As Shenzhen eases lockdown, Chengdu extends Covid-19 curbs

BEIJING - China's Shenzhen city eased a Covid-19 lockdown on Monday as infections in its latest outbreak showed signs of stabilising, while most of the 21.2 million residents of Chengdu city faced extended movement curbs.

An outbreak since late last month prompted Shenzhen to order most of its 17.7 million residents to remain largely at home over the weekend and to take two rounds of tests. Bus and subway services in districts conducting tests were suspended.

By Monday, certain restrictions on dining and visits to some parks were eased and many subway stations resumed operations, in an effort to minimise disruption while adhering to the government's "dynamic Covid-zero" policy.

Shenzhen found fewer infections among those who had not been quarantined in recent days. The latest data showed 71 new local cases for Sunday, down from 89 a day earlier, while the cumulative figure of about 500 cases since late last month is down from the total in the city's last major outbreak in mid-March.

But Shenzhen remains on high alert for subvariants of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Entertainment venues are shut and large events suspended in most parts of the city, and most people are banned from visiting residential compounds unless they are on a list of people allowed in. Targeted lockdowns have been imposed in areas deemed at high risk.

Most parts of Shenzhen resumed restaurant dining on Monday, though only at half capacity. Some city parks opened for half their stipulated capacity.

China has stuck to its stringent Covid-19 policies even as most other countries have eased restrictions with the aim of living with the virus. The approach increasingly clouds the outlook for the world's second-largest economy as the highly transmissible Omicron spreads.

China's biggest city of Shanghai endured two months of lockdown earlier this year.

Chengdu, capital of the south-western province of Sichuan, put its 21.2 million people under lockdown last week. The city has now extended its lockdown to Wednesday to enable the authorities to complete another round of mass testing that began on Monday.

As at Monday morning, 88 per cent of flights at Chengdu's Shuangliu Airport had been cancelled while the city's Tianfu Airport saw 95 per cent of its flights cancelled, up from 62 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively, last Thursday, the first day of the lockdown.

