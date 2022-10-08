As CPC congress looms, signals sought on easing Covid-19 policy

BEIJING - The mounting economic toll of China's zero-Covid-19 policy is raising investor hopes that Beijing may finally begin laying the groundwork for the tricky epidemiological and political task of shifting course following the Communist Party of China's (CPC) congress.

It is not clear whether the ruling party's congress from Oct 16 will shed any light on easing strict measures aimed at extinguishing all domestic Covid-19 outbreaks, rather than seeking to live with the pandemic.

Any change, economists and investors predict, would entail gradual steps for a reopening from the first half of 2023 at the earliest.

Tackling the challenges of reversing one of the world's toughest Covid-19 regimes would require a clear timeline and strategy for booster shots in a nation of 1.4 billion people that has gone its own way on inoculations, according to infectious disease and vaccine experts.

The approach has all but shut its borders for travel and led to unpredictable lockdowns of huge cities, stifling the world's second-largest economy and stoking anger and frustration among many citizens.

President Xi Jinping, expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at the congress held every five years, reiterated that the zero-Covid-19 policy is "correct and effective" during a June visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019.

"In every conversation that we have had on Asia's macro outlook, the No. 1 question that investors have is on when China will reopen and what the road map would look like," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in a research note last week.

They added: "We think a reopening will happen, because the strict Covid-19 management approach has led to challenges of significantly weaker income growth and a sharp rise in youth unemployment - outcomes which are at odds with the policy goal of common prosperity."

Goldman Sachs analysts predict that China will start relaxing the policy in the April-June quarter.

China has repeatedly tweaked the implementation of its zero-tolerance strategy but not described an exit from a policy that seeks to contain every outbreak, which the state media touts as showing the superiority of Chinese governance to that of the West.

Zero-Covid-19, while disruptive, has kept death and infection rates minimal, which could reassure the public that preparation for a gradual reopening would allow China to balance economic concerns and coronavirus risks.

But China's population, the world's largest, has little natural immunity given the rigorous containment policy. Before exposing the population to new Covid-19 risks, the authorities must prepare a healthcare system with wide inequality in the geographical distribution of resources for a surge in infections and adjust its messaging to people accustomed to the extremes of zero-Covid-19.

China boasts nine domestically developed Covid-19 vaccines approved for use, more than any other country. But none has been updated to target the highly infectious Omicron variant, as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have done for boosters in many developed countries.

The Chinese authorities have not approved any foreign-made Covid-19 shots. A recent study showed that the most widely used shots in China were effective in preventing severe cases and deaths but showed lower effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

Home-grown mRNA vaccines in development have not been green-lighted domestically, although Indonesia said last week that it had approved emergency use of an mRNA vaccine developed by China's Walvax Biotechnology.

REUTERS