As China's economy slows, young Chinese struggle to find jobs

BEIJING - Mr Chang Jinbao has been looking for a job for more than a year.
The 23-year-old, who graduated in June last year with a specialist degree in construction, said he has been rejected by half a dozen firms.
BEIJING - Mr Chang Jinbao has been looking for a job for more than a year.
The 23-year-old, who graduated in June last year with a specialist degree in construction, said he has been rejected by half a dozen firms.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.