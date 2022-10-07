As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing Covid-19 policy

BEIJING - The mounting economic toll of China's zero-Covid-19 policy is raising investor hopes that Beijing may finally begin laying the groundwork for the tricky epidemiological and political task of shifting course following this month's Communist Party of China's congress.

It is not clear whether the ruling party congress from Oct 16 will shed any light on easing strict measures to extinguish all domestic Covid-19 outbreaks, rather than seek to live with the pandemic.

Any change, economists and investors predict, would entail gradual steps for a reopening from the first half of 2023 at the earliest.

Tackling the challenges of reversing one of the world's toughest Covid-19 regimes would require a clear timeline and strategy for booster shots in a nation of 1.4 billion people that has gone its own way on inoculations, say infectious-disease and vaccine experts.

The approach has all but shut its borders for travel and led to unpredictable lockdowns of huge cities, stifling the world's second-largest economy and stoking anger and frustration among many citizens.

Mr Xi Jinping, expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at the congress held every five years, reiterated that the zero-Covid-19 policy is "correct and effective" during a June visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city where Covid-19 emerged in 2019.

"In every conversation that we have had on Asia's macro outlook, the number one question that investors have is on when China will reopen and what the roadmap would look like," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in a research note last week.

"We think a reopening will happen, because the strict Covid management approach has led to challenges of significantly weaker income growth and a sharp rise in youth unemployment - outcomes which are at odds with the policy goal of common prosperity."

Goldman Sachs analysts predict China will start relaxing the policy in the April-June quarter.

China has repeatedly tweaked implementation of zero-Covid-19 but not described an exit from a policy that seeks to contain every outbreak, which state media touts as showing the superiority of Chinese governance to that in the West.

Local shots

Zero-Covid-19, while disruptive, has kept death and infection rates minimal, which could reassure the public that preparation for a gradual reopening would allow China to balance economic concerns and Covid-19 risks.

But China's population, the world's largest, has little natural immunity given the rigorous containment policy.