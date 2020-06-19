Coronavirus pandemic
Army of testers at the front line
As Beijing's coronavirus infections tick upwards, the Chinese capital has dispatched an army of medical personnel to wage war against the unseen enemy. Healthcare staff at nearly a hundred testing centres across the city have tested more than 350,000 people since its fresh outbreak surfaced last week. The mass testing campaign is part of Beijing's "wartime" response to the resurgence of new Covid-19 cases.
