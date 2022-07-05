Areas in eastern China conduct mass testing to curb new waves of cases

SHANGHAI • Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass Covid-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections while recovering from the impact of the spring outbreaks that hit Beijing and Shanghai.

China continues to demand local authorities detect and contain new infections as soon as possible in its "dynamic zero Covid-19" strategy, although it has warned against expanding strict curbs unnecessarily as it struggles to revive the economy.

The new flare-up risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, the Yangtze Delta, raising the spectre of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductor chips.

Daily numbers of locally transmitted infections in mainland China increased to more than 300 over the weekend compared with a few dozens late last month. While tiny by global standards, local officials have still closed some businesses and locked down more than a million people.

In the eastern province of Anhui, which reported most of China's local cases in the latest flare-up, its provincial capital Hefei said late on Sunday that it is doing citywide testing every three days, after last month briefly scrapping weekly test requirements.

Anhui's Si county, where its 760,000 residents were told to stay home except for going out to do Covid-19 tests, mandated citywide testing yesterday, its seventh round of mass testing.

Lingbi county, also in Anhui, locked down its nearly one million residents and said it had cancelled an event for local businesses to meet government officials.

In the south-eastern province of Fujian, the Jiaocheng district and Xiapu county in the city of Ningde ran mass testing on Sunday.

Ningde, where the world's largest battery maker CATL is headquartered, reported 10 domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections for Sunday, data from the Fujian health authority showed yesterday.

Mainland China reported a total of 380 new local infections for Sunday, of which 41 were symptomatic and 339 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said yesterday.