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Are South Korean bathhouses having a moment? Young shoppers are showering sauna kits with love

SEOUL – If you want a snapshot of what is trending in South Korea, Namdaemun Market is a good place to start. The market has seen waves of visitors drawn by everything from jade rings and jelly shoes to the scarf seller who became South Korea’s latest internet obsession.

Now, as colder weather prompts people to search for indoor activities, young shoppers are flocking to Namdaemun’s sauna goods shops. They are showing fresh attention to familiar bathhouse staples, picking out exfoliating mitts, sauna hats, seat pads, bath bags and massage tools for their own sauna kits.

Kang Hee-joo, 27, bought a glove with rolling beads that massage skin and three bars of exfoliating soap she had seen recommended online.

“You slip the glove over your hand and rub it over your arm. The beads roll along and massage the skin,” she explained. After hearing her praise the soap, her friend Kim Moon-joo turned to her and asked, “Wait, should I get one too?”

The owner of Clean Aroma, the Namdaemun store that has become a popular stop for sauna lovers, said the influx of younger customers began in 2026.

“Since September, we’ve been seeing a lot more younger visitors. This is the first year that’s happened,” she said.

“About 60% to 70% say they found us through Instagram Reels. Celebrities or YouTubers sometimes drop by and we see a spike in customers.”

Kang Hee-joo holds her newly purchased pink rolling-bead massage glove and a box of exfoliating soap. PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

She also noted that many shoppers browse several stores rather than buying everything in one place, turning the search into a kind of treasure hunt.

“They seem to get a lot of enjoyment out of spending just a few tens of thousands of won,” she said.

The owner linked the trend to a growing comfort with doing things alone, from honbap (eating alone) to honsul (drinking alone).

In a culture where doing things alone has traditionally felt unfamiliar or even anxiety-inducing, many young South Koreans now see solo outings as a form of self-care – a chance to push their comfort zones, enjoy their own company, unwind, unplug or meditate. Sauna-going is emerging as another activity they can enjoy on their own.

Online search data reflects the owner’s observations.

Searches on Naver for “one-person sauna” rose from 2,050 in August 2025 to 12,000 in July 2026, an increase of about 485%, according to keyword analytics platform Black Kiwi. People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 71.1% of searchers.

Sauna-focused creators have also entered the market, sharing reviews and recommendations online, while the Everyone’s Sauna app helps users find saunas and jjimjilbangs across the country.

A jjimjilbang is a uniquely South Korean public bathhouse and sauna complex with shared, gender-mixed spaces where visitors can snack, relax and enjoy various amenities, often spending several hours.

Sauna hats, seat pads and octopus-shaped gua sha tools are among the popular picks for shoppers putting together their own sauna kits. PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Interest in South Korean bathhouse culture is growing overseas, too. The Korea Tourism Development Institute reported that view counts for TikTok and Instagram videos tagged “Korean scrub” and “seshin” had risen by more than 300% over two years.

Kang said the trend partly reflects young people’s search for affordable ways to unwind.

“There aren’t many places to go to relieve stress, so people latch onto different trends,” she said. “There are lines for rice cakes, then running or climbing takes off. The cycles are short, and jjimjilbangs seem to have come around as one of the affordable things you can do nearby.”

As for the popularity of sauna goods in Namdaemun Market, the appeal lies less in their practical use than in their playful, retro look.

Brightly colored bags, patterned exfoliating mitts and novelty massage tools give traditional bathhouse accessories a kitschy, retro feel. The aesthetic has a touch of “bamti”, South Korean slang for something awkwardly old-fashioned or tacky, often used teasingly, reflecting a broader nostalgia for retro styles.

That mix of familiarity and novelty also caught the eye of Japanese visitors Inami Kanako and Sayama Hiromi, who were curious about South Korea’s selection of sauna-related goods. With bathhouse culture being part of everyday life in Japan, it is less commonly treated as a themed pastime with its own dedicated accessories.

“People in Japan usually use simple plastic baskets,” Inami said. “I thought this sauna bag was cute, so I bought it.”

She enjoyed spotting Japanese products among the goods on display, and thought many South Korean sauna items would also be popular in Japan.

“I especially like the octopus-shaped gua sha!” she said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK