Apple ups ante in Samsung’s home ground

SEOUL - US tech behemoth Apple has long maintained a low profile in South Korea, the home of its archrival Samsung Electronics, where the iPhone maker takes up a “modest” share of the market at about 20 per cent.

More recently, the US company seems to be upping the ante here, possibly pinning its hopes on Generation Z - those born between 1997 and 2012 - almost half of whom are believed to be iPhone users.

According to a recent survey conducted by Gallup Korea, about 52 per cent of people aged between 18 and 29 said they were using iPhones as of the end of 2022.

This means that while Samsung may be outpacing Apple in overall smartphone sales, it lags behind when it comes to winning the hearts of younger consumers, who are likely to become the dominant consumer group in the near future.

“Samsung itself has lacked the ‘wow factor’ to excite Gen Z,’” said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer science professor at Inha University.

“It’s worth noting that Samsung is considered an ‘old brand’ among them, as it doesn’t embody a different kind of value that makes its users feel proud like Apple does.”

In a renewed push to expand its presence here, Apple is opening a series of new retail stores, including the latest Apple Gangnam in southern Seoul.

The Gangnam store attracted much attention as it is located less than a kilometre away from Samsung’s Delight brand shop within the so-called Seocho Samsung Town.

In a rare collaboration with celebrities, the company invited K-pop girl band NewJeans to promote the new store opening.

Since the first Apple Store opened in Seoul’s Garosugil in 2018, the company operates a total of five stores.

A sixth store is rumoured to be opening near Hongdae, the pinnacle of youth culture in western Seoul, later this year.

In 2022, Apple logged 7.3 trillion won (S$7.3 billion) in Korean sales.