Apple stores Chinese users' data in server of state-owned firm: Report

NEW YORK • Apple stores data from its Chinese customers in servers owned by a Chinese state-owned company, potentially making it easy for the government to gain access to the information, the New York Times reported.

The data deal, in response to a 2017 Chinese law, is one of several concessions to the government that the iPhone maker has made over the past five years to do business in China, the Times said on Monday, citing internal company documents and interviews with current and former employees as well as cyber-security experts.

Apple's policy for its Chinese consumers is in contrast to the tougher privacy standards for users in the United States, said the newspaper.

Apple said it followed the laws in China and did everything it could to keep the data of customers safe. "We have never compromised the security of our users or their data in China or anywhere we operate," the company said.

Human rights advocates and some lawmakers have criticised Apple for the steps it takes, including censoring content, to keep from running afoul of regulations that control the dissemination of information inside China.

Mr Greg Guice, director of government affairs at Public Knowledge, an advocacy group, said that "users of Apple products were surely sold the devices based on the company's commitment to the privacy of their data. We see now, that was an illusion".

Companies operating in China are required to respect its sovereignty and comply with its laws, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular media briefing in Beijing yesterday. "Chinese laws protect data security and personal information, and there are clear provisions for such rights and interests for citizens and organisations."

Apple said in 2017 it would establish a data centre in China to speed up services such as iCloud for local users and abide by laws that require global firms to store information within the country. Apple said at the time it would build and run the data centre in partnership with an entity co-founded by the Guizhou province.

The Times report also said Apple proactively blocks apps from its App Store in China that managers worry could generate criticism and pushback from Chinese authorities.

Tens of thousands of apps have disappeared from Apple's Chinese App Store over the past several years, more than previously known, said the newspaper.

The tech company has made large-scale purges of content in the past, according to researchers. It removed more than 30,000 apps, 90 per cent of them games, from its iPhone App Store in China, Qimai Research Institute said in August last year.

Apple's ties to China go back decades. Much of its supply chain is located in China, where many of its products are manufactured and assembled. Apple generated more than US$40 billion (S$53 billion), or almost 15 per cent of total sales, in Greater China during its last fiscal year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Apple's Greater China region includes China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

BLOOMBERG