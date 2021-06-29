Apple Daily journalist held, no police nod for July 1 HK rally

HONG KONG • The chief editorial writer for the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper was arrested at Hong Kong's airport, local media reported, as another news outlet said it was taking down articles from its website amid concerns about press freedom in the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong police, meanwhile, denied permission for a rally on July 1, the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, citing Covid-19 restrictions, organisers said.

Journalist Fung Wai Kong was detained as he attempted to leave the city, media including broadcaster TVB said on Sunday, citing people it did not identify - making him the seventh person swept up in a probe into the pro-democracy newspaper.

Hong Kong police said the city's national security department held a 57-year-old man at Hong Kong International Airport for "conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security", without identifying Mr Fung.

Separately, online pro-democracy outlet Stand News announced resignations from its board of directors on Sunday - including former pro-democracy politician Margaret Ng and singer-activist Denise Ho.

It would also take down some blog posts, commentaries and reader submissions. The changes, including ending a subscription fee, would help "protect all supporters, authors and editors, and to reduce the risks of all parties", it said.

The developments are the latest signs of the changed environment for press freedoms in Hong Kong, which has long been guaranteed civil liberties not protected in mainland China, after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city. The government credits the law with helping to restore stability and denies rolling back the free-speech protections guaranteed to Hong Kong before its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Earlier this month, the authorities arrested Apple Daily's three top editors and two executives at publisher Next Digital, founded by the now-jailed activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Apple Daily came under cash pressure from an asset freeze and subsequently stopped publishing last week.

Lai is already serving prison time for his roles in unauthorised protests and is facing separate national security charges on allegations that he colluded with foreign powers. The accusations against him are based on his social media posts and comments to foreign media outlets, as well as donations police say he made to advocacy group Stand With Hong Kong, according to court filings and local media reports citing police documents.

The security law has also seen the authorities send threatening letters to bankers who handle the accounts of individuals being prosecuted by the government, and has raised concerns about whether companies that fall out of favour with the authorities - including in Beijing - may find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Mr Mark Simon, a senior adviser to Lai, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed over the weekend that "Apple Daily didn't just die. It was murdered", and warned that Hong Kong's vague red lines could limit transparency of local financial markets.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong police yesterday denied permission for the city's traditional July 1 rally for a second year, citing coronavirus restrictions.

In a notice sent to the organisers - the League of Social Democrats, Tin Shui Wai Connection, Save Lantau Alliance - police said that given the rules on gatherings of more than four people, any rally would cause "great risk to citizens' lives and health, harming public safety and affecting others' rights".

Police also told the organisers that anyone who defied the ban could face jail of up to five years.

Tens of thousands of residents have traditionally marched on July 1 to demand everything from greater democracy to a solution to one of the world's most expensive property markets.

This year's handover anniversary is particularly sensitive as it coincides with events to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, with dozens of Hong Kong officials travelling to Beijing to join celebrations.

The organisers said they would appeal against the decision to a board on public meetings and processions. Civil Human Rights Front, which has traditionally set up the annual rally, said it would not do so this year due to administrative difficulties and the city's political environment.

Last year's demonstration was banned for the first time in 17 years, with police also citing Covid-19 restrictions. Thousands defied the ban and took to the streets to protest against a sweeping national security law imposed on the city just hours earlier by Beijing.

Critics of the government have accused it of using social distancing measures to block rallies. The government rejects the accusation.

