Apathetic and alienated: Japan's young voters shun the ballot box

TOKYO • Ms Momoko Nojo's campaign for Japan's upcoming election revolves around social media and T-shirts, but she's not running for office. Instead, the activist is fighting a different battle against the apathy that keeps young voters away from the polls.

It is no wonder the young do not vote, with many of them saying that candidates are overwhelmingly male, old, and disconnected from their concerns. Only 10 per cent of lawmakers in the just-dissolved Lower House were women. The average age of candidates is 54, with more than a third aged 60 and above. A handful are over 80.

Women's rights are not debated, and other issues such as gender equality, support for young families, the dire labour shortage and dysfunctional immigration system are also barely on the agenda.

The disconnect means that in elections over the past decade, only a third of young voters turned out, and some analysts fear participation in Sunday's polls could be the lowest in post-war history.

"In this situation, young people's voices won't be reflected in politics," said Ms Nojo, a 23-year-old graduate student. "By not going to vote, life will become more difficult for this generation. Whether it's problems with raising children, or other issues, to get politics to turn to our generation, you have to vote, you have to take part."

Japan's situation contrasts with that of the United States, where, according to the US Census Bureau, voter turnout of those aged 18 to 24 was 51 per cent in last year's presidential election.

Ms Nojo, who developed an interest in activism while studying in Denmark, is not easily discouraged and has already triumphed against huge odds. Early this year, she shot to fame with a campaign that ousted octogenarian Tokyo Olympics head Yoshiro Mori after he had made sexist remarks.

But apathy among young voters is deep-seated and reflects long-term systemic issues in Japanese politics, often dominated by families who have been elected through generations, analysts said.

"I don't go to vote because there's just no feeling it's connected to my life," said comic illustrator Takuto Nanga, 22. "Even if the top changes, there'll still be problems like in the past."

Waseda University professor Airo Hino said: "Even if elected, women lawmakers don't get a chance at the important Cabinet portfolios. There are only a handful in the Cabinet, and there should be so many more. Then women would have the sense they're taking part."

While emphasising issues such as climate change, cutting university fees and gender equality would help lure younger voters, the process also has to be appealing, Dr Hino argues.

Voter-matching apps, where people answer questions and find out which political party comes closest, are also handy.

"It's mainly a game, but that's fine. In a light-hearted way, you find a party you like, then you go vote," said Dr Hino.

