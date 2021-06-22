For Subscribers
News analysis
US offer for dialogue 'anywhere, any time without pre-conditions' unlikely to move North Korea: Experts
SEOUL - The United States has waved an olive branch at North Korea, with its top nuclear envoy saying that he hoped Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington's offer to meet "anywhere, any time without pre-conditions".
In another conciliatory gesture, the US and South Korea have agreed to consider ending a working group forum on North Korea policy that irks Pyongyang.