News analysis

US offer for dialogue 'anywhere, any time without pre-conditions' unlikely to move North Korea: Experts

South Korea Correspondent
(From left) Acting US ambassador to South Korea Rob Rapson, US special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on June 22, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL - The United States has waved an olive branch at North Korea, with its top nuclear envoy saying that he hoped Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington's offer to meet "anywhere, any time without pre-conditions".

In another conciliatory gesture, the US and South Korea have agreed to consider ending a working group forum on North Korea policy that irks Pyongyang.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 