Any legal bid to stop HK polls delay likely to fail, say observers

Any legal challenge against the move to delay the polls to elect a new Parliament in the city would likely be unsuccessful, and lasting changes to the electoral process are to be expected, political observers said.

Professor Albert Chen Hung Yee, a member of the Basic Law Committee that falls under China's top law-making body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), told The Straits Times that while it is possible that some may challenge in Hong Kong courts the emergency law used by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to delay the polls, the likelihood of a successful challenge is quite low.

Last Friday, Mrs Lam announced her decision to invoke the powers under colonial-era laws - the Emergency Regulations Ordinance - to postpone the Legislative Council (Legco) election from Sept 6 this year to Sept 5 next year, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was the same ordinance that the government invoked last October to ban the wearing of masks at legal and illegal assemblies, following difficulty in identifying individuals during months of often-violent protests last year.

In April, the Court of Appeal ruled that the ban on the wearing of masks at unlawful assemblies is constitutional, overturning a lower court's decision. An appeal against this decision has been made.

Referring to the anti-mask law, Prof Chen said: "It is unlikely that the courts will overturn the emergency law to postpone the election.

"Now, as far as the NPCSC decision is concerned, again, I don't think the courts will reveal whether the NPCSC decision is valid or not."

Mrs Lam's decision, which she described as "the toughest" she has had to make in seven months, has drawn flak.

The Bar Association on Sunday said the move to seek a decision from the NPCSC is alarming as the issue at hand relates to the Basic Law, or the city's mini-Constitution.

"Instead of abiding by the express provision of the Basic Law, the Hong Kong government is effectively inviting the central government to override the relevant provisions of the Basic Law and Hong Kong legislation to circumvent possible legal challenges.

"This is contrary to the principles of legality and legal certainty and degrades the rule of law in Hong Kong," the Bar Association said.

When contacted, the Law Society said it is reviewing the matter and cannot comment for the time being.

Asked about the legitimacy of the decision, Prof Chen said "it is a reasonable arrangement" and that if existing Legco members continue in office during this one year, "they will still have some legitimacy since they were elected four years ago".

With Mrs Lam invoking emergency powers, it is now up to the NPCSC to issue either a decision or an interpretation of the Basic Law to confirm that the election can be postponed, he said.

China's top law-making body is scheduled to meet from Saturday and it is widely expected to weigh in on the controversial matter that has drawn criticism from the United States.

Given that hardliners have dominated the direction of the mainland's policy towards Hong Kong, a lot of changes can be expected during the one-year period, pointed out Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

"They will definitely not allow disqualified lawmakers to go back to the Legco," he said, referring to four current opposition lawmakers - Mr Alvin Yeung, Mr Dennis Kwok and Mr Kwok Ka Ki of the Civic Party, as well as Mr Kenneth Leung - who were recently banned from running in the 2020 Legco election.

On Monday, Mr Tam Yiu Chung - the city's only representative on the NPCSC - said during a local radio programme that it is contradictory to allow the four to keep their seats if they were barred by election officials from standing in the Sept 6 polls.

Beijing might also change the institutional arrangement, for example, filibustering, so as to "fulfil some goals that they've pursued in the past", Prof Wu said.

In April this year, the Cabinet-level Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office blamed filibustering by pan-democrat lawmakers for the Legco House Committee's failure to elect a chairman since October last year.

In mid-July, the Legco's Finance Committee wrapped up its last session without approving a funding request to conduct studies linked to the massive land reclamation exercise for housing - Lantau Tomorrow Vision - that would create a new metropolis on artificial islands off Lantau.

In an interview with broadcaster TVB that was aired on Saturday, Mrs Lam expressed hope that the infighting in the Legco would end in the coming year so that the government could continue its work.

Referring to the opposition camp's strategy to seize more than half of the Legco in the 2020 polls so as to indiscriminately block all policies, she said the "position of complete resistance" only harms the public.