Any decision to send forces to Strait of Hormuz will be ‘in accordance with law’: Japan PM Takaichi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also spoke about the diversification of crude oil procurement sources in response to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

– Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on March 25 that the decision to dispatch the Self-Defense Forces to the Strait of Hormuz for minesweeping operations, following a potential ceasefire between the US-Israel side and Iran, needs to be made in accordance with the situation at the time and the law.

Speaking at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, Ms Takaichi said: “We must assess the situation at that time, including the locations and nature of the mines, and make a decision in accordance with the law.”

At the committee meeting, where there was an in-depth discussion on the March 19 Japan-US summit, Ms Takaichi spoke about the agreements reached during her talks with US President Donald Trump, including those regarding the stable supply of critical minerals.

She said it was a major achievement that they were able to confirm extensive cooperation to enhance the quality of the Japan-US alliance across a wide range of fields, including economic security. “Based on these results, I will elevate the alliance to even greater heights,” she said.

Ms Takaichi also spoke on the diversification of crude oil procurement sources in response to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which has essentially been blocked by Iran.

“In addition to alternative routes using pipelines from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, we are taking measures to procure oil products from countries such as Canada, as well as those in South-east Asia and South America, which have supplied us in the past and have the capacity to increase production,” she said.

On March 19, Japan, Britain, France and three other European nations issued a joint statement on ensuring safe navigation through the strait. Ms Takaichi said the statement was intended to support the US in promoting international peace. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK