Anxious families wait outside besieged university

HONG KONG • Relatives of some young pro-democracy protesters holed up inside a Hong Kong university held vigil yesterday as police vowed to arrest everyone on campus.

Around 100 protesters remain barricaded inside The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), surrounded by riot squads who have been besieging them for three days.

One woman, who gave her surname as Cheung, said she had spent the previous night in a park near a police cordon as she waited for news of her adult son, who she said came to the campus as a first aider.

"I was very, very worried, worried his life could be in danger. He is scared. He is scared about being arrested by the cops," she said.

The protests, which began in June over a now-shelved Bill that would have allowed extradition to China, have evolved into a call for greater democracy as well as an inquiry into alleged police brutality.

Protest tactics morphed in the past 10 days into a "Blossom Everywhere" strategy of disruptive van-dalism that has brought much of the transport network to a standstill and shuttered schools.

But the three-day PolyU occupation is the most serious and sustained episode yet.

Another mother, identified by her surname Chung, told the South China Morning Post that her 16-year-old daughter was still inside the university despite assurances that minors would not face any immediate legal action if they surrendered. "No one can ask her to come out now. She wants to walk out freely, and does not believe the police at all," she told the paper. "She communicates with me, but refuses to listen to me."

Madam Cheung said she just wanted her son to come out safely.

"I believe they won't charge my son because he is just helping people... He is not one of the people in black, he doesn't have masks at home or any other tools like that, he just came out in jeans, a T-shirt and a windbreaker."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE