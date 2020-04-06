Anti-North Korea group Free Joseon helped hide fugitive diplomat Jo Song-gil: Report

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Free Joseon, a clandestine anti-Pyongyang political group, helped North Korea's top diplomat in Italy go into hiding in November 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday (April 4).

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the US newspaper said Free Joseon arranged a car and a safe house for Mr Jo Song-gil, who was then acting ambassador to Rome, and his wife.

After having told colleagues he was going for a stroll, Mr Jo got into the car awaiting them nearby the embassy's compound, which was then driven by a secret member of Free Joseon to a safe house. He brought along his wife, but left behind the daughter.

Pyongyang's top diplomat is reportedly seeking political asylum in a Western country at an undisclosed location. His daughter was repatriated to Pyongyang shortly after he and his wife had gone missing, according to Italy's Foreign Ministry.

Free Joseon was established in 2017 to support North Korean defectors and denounce the Kim Jong-un regime, which it describes as illegitimate, accusing Mr Kim of association with terrorism and torture of his people.

The political group was reportedly involved in the raid on the North Korea Embassy in Madrid on Feb 22 last year. The group was formerly called Cheollima Civil Defence.