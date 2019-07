An anti-Japan boycott is turning into a "buy Korean instead" campaign, as South Koreans turn away from Japanese products in the wake of a trade row over Tokyo's export curbs.

Student Seo Min-jae, 16, said she feels uncomfortable using Japan-made Jetstream pens and is "ashamed" to use Japanese cosmetics. Her friend Jeong Da-min, also 16, said she is replacing Japanese items with those made in South Korea instead.