Anti-feminism backlash on the rise in South Korea

SEOUL • Condemnation of quotas for women, vilification of a short-haired Olympic gold medallist, and calls to abolish the gender ministry itself: a backlash against feminism is on the rise in South Korea.

Although it is the world's 12th-largest economy and a leading tech power, South Korea remains a male-dominated society with a poor record on women's rights.

That has been challenged in recent years, with young women fighting to legalise abortion and organising a widespread #MeToo and anti-spy camera movement that led to the largest women's rights demonstrations in South Korean history.

At their most militant, some campaigners have vowed to never marry, have children, or even have sex with men, while others have gone viral smashing up their make-up products on video in protest against the country's demanding beauty standards.

Now a fierce reaction is spreading online.

Anti-feminist group members, often right-wing, have bullied triple Olympic champion An San online for having short hair during the Tokyo Games, demanding she return her medals and apologise.

One such group's YouTube channel has drawn more than 300,000 subscribers since its founding in February, and its online campaigns can be ferocious. The group has extracted apologies from companies and a government ministry for using images of pinching fingers in advertising, which they claim "misandrist feminists" use as a symbol for small penises.

And leading mainstream conservative politicians, including two presidential contenders, have seized on the wider anti-feminist sentiment with pledges to abolish the gender ministry.

Critics accuse the department of "deepening" the country's social tensions, with young men claiming that equality policies fail to address issues that affect men.

They say it is especially unreasonable that only South Korean men have to perform a near two-year compulsory military service stint, delaying their career starts in a highly competitive society, while women are exempt.

Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, who is seeking presidential nomination by the conservative opposition People's Power Party (PPP), said the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family is obsolete and that it needs to be disbanded to reduce the "enormous social cost caused by conflict over gender issues".

In a television appearance, he said: "It's like a zombie - the ministry's still around although it's already dead, and that's why it's only creating adverse effects."

Dr Sharon Yoon, a Korean studies professor at the University of Notre Dame in the US, said: "What we are seeing now is a very powerful backlash to all of the progress that feminist movements in Korea have made in the past few years."

Mr Lee Jun-seok, the PPP's 36-year-old leader, has established himself as one of the most popular politicians among the country's young men. He has repeatedly said he is against gender quotas and "radical feminism".

He insists young women no longer face discrimination in education, or in the job market. "Through novels and movies, women in their 20s and 30s have developed an unfounded victim mentality that they are being discriminated against," he told the Korea Economic Daily.

Founded in 2001, the gender ministry has played a role in the abolition of the South's discriminatory hoju system, which saw children registered exclusively under the patriarchal line.

It has also set up an agency to help single mothers collect child support, and implemented programmes for working mothers and immigrant wives.

Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Young-ai pleaded for it to continue, saying: "The improvement of women's rights so far has been possible because our ministry existed."

