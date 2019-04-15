Anthony Wong wins Best Actor prize at HK Film Awards

Anthony Wong was named Best Actor at the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) last night, denying heavyweight Chow Yun Fat a fourth win in that category.

The 57-year-old veteran Hong Kong actor took home his third Best Actor award for his performance as a disabled man in the film Still Human.

Chow, 63, who won Best Actor thrice at the HKFA, was nominated alongside co-star Aaron Kwok for Project Gutenberg, Francis Ng for Men On The Dragon and Philip Keung for Tracey.

Felix Chong took home the Best Director award for crime thriller Project Gutenberg, which won a total of seven awards, including Best Film and Best Screenplay, after being nominated in a near-record 17 categories.

Other nominated films include Three Husbands, Operation Red Sea, Still Human and Men On The Dragon.

Chinese actress Chloe Maayan was named Best Actress for her role in Three Husbands, besting nominees Charlene Choi for The Lady Improper, Jennifer Yu for Distinction, Crisel Consunji for Still Human and Zhang Jingchu for Project Gutenberg.

Still Human, which explores the relationship between a paralysed man and his Filipino maid, also saw Oliver Chan clinching the Best New Director prize and Filipino actress Consunji the Best New Performer award. The film garnered eight nominations.

Ben Yuen and Kara Wai won the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards respectively for their roles in Tracey, a film about a man who comes out as a transgender woman.

Chinese film Dying To Survive was named Best Foreign Film.

Meanwhile, 82-year-old actor Patrick Tse was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam making a surprise appearance to present the award to him, reported the South China Morning Post.

"I watched a lot of your films when I was small," Mrs Lam told Tse. "You deserve this prize."

The event, touted as Hong Kong's version of Hollywood's Oscars ceremony, was held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Kua Yu-Lin