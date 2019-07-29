Another night of pitched battles in HK

Police fired rubber bullets and numerous rounds of tear gas at protesters as pitched battles raged late into the night on the western side of Hong Kong Island yesterday, after crowds deviated from an approved rally site to occupy large swathes of roads.

About 30 minutes after gathering at Chater Gardens, groups of black-clad protesters, most wearing masks, started streaming eastwards to the popular Causeway Bay shopping district, as well as westwards towards Beijing's liaison office in the city. Protesters set up barricades in Causeway Bay and Sheung Wan, resulting in a stand-off with officers.

This is the eighth consecutive weekend of protests sparked by the government's introduction of a contentious extradition Bill that has since been suspended.

