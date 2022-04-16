Anger, protests as residential buildings are turned into isolation centres

SHANGHAI • Shanghai is converting residential buildings into quarantine centres to house a mounting number of Covid-19 cases, but the move is sparking anger and protests from neighbours worried they are being put at increased risk of infection.

In an incident live-streamed on Thursday afternoon on Chinese messaging platform WeChat, about 30 people wearing hazmat suits with the word "police" on their backs could be seen scuffling with other people outside a housing compound, taking away at least one person.

A woman could be heard weeping as she filmed the scene, which was watched by over 10,000 people before it was abruptly cut, with the WeChat live-stream platform announcing it had contained "dangerous content".

"It's not that I don't want to cooperate with the country, but how would you feel if you live in a building where the blocks are only 10m apart, everyone has tested negative and these people are allowed in?" said the woman who was filming.

The video could not be independently verified but the dispute was confirmed by the building's management yesterday.

The Zhangjiang Group, which owns the compound, said the authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities and it had been advised a further nine buildings would be converted.

It said it had moved 39 rental tenants to rooms in other parts of the compound and had offered them compensation.

"On the afternoon of April 14, when our company organised the construction of the isolation fence, some tenants obstructed the construction site," the group said in a statement, adding the situation had been resolved.

A resident at the compound, which is close to the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park complex housing firms including GlaxoSmithKline and Hewlett-Packard, confirmed they were notified on Tuesday that residents were asked to move out.

Under China's zero-Covid-19 policy, everyone who tests positive must quarantine at designated sites and the neighbours are asked to isolate in their homes for 14 days, which has stoked public fear about the consequences of getting the virus.

Shanghai has become the epicentre of China's largest outbreak since the virus was first reported in Wuhan in late 2019, recording more than 300,000 Covid-19 infections since last month.

As businesses warn of the growing economic toll of restrictions in Shanghai, China said yesterday it will help hundreds of companies in key sectors to resume production.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with 666 companies making semiconductors and vehicles and in the medical sector to get back to work, it said in a statement.

Teams have been sent to Shanghai to ensure the resumption of work at these key industrial companies, the regulator added.

Electric-car maker Xpeng and technology giant Huawei warned of looming industrywide suspensions of output if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas cannot resume work, while numerous foreign companies have recently announced production halts at their Chinese plants.

Meanwhile, the city of Xi'an said yesterday it will temporarily impose a partial lockdown from today to Tuesday, after reporting 43 locally transmitted infections this month.

