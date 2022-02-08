American lawyer loses appeal over Hong Kong police scuffle, returns to jail

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A Hong Kong court upheld the conviction of an American lawyer handed a jail term over a scuffle with a plainclothes cop, in a case that fuelled international debate over police tactics in the city.

High Court Judge Esther Toh said she found "no merit at all in any of the grounds of appeal against conviction", in a judgement on Tuesday (Feb 8). Judge Toh added that the actions of the plainclothes police officer had to be understood within the context of the 2019 protests, when hostility toward law enforcement led off-duty officers to be issued batons.

Samuel Bickett, 37, was was jailed for four months and two weeks in June last year for assaulting Mr Yu Shu-sang on Dec 7, 2019. He was released on bail in August after spending more than six weeks in jail.

The former Bank of America Merrill Lynch compliance director said he was trying to stop an attack in a subway station by a man who denied he was a cop. He had been free on bail while awaiting his appeal.

In videos widely circulated online, Bickett is seen attempting to snatch an extendable baton from Mr Yu’s hands as the officer fell to the ground. When asked by another person using a derogatory term for the police whether he was a policeman, Mr Yu, wearing jeans and a blue jacket, said "no" then "yes".

Mr Yu earlier told the court he was using his baton to stop a man from jumping over the turnstile without paying and he did identify himself as a police officer.

Bickett cited Chief Justice Andrew Cheung's remarks that the rule of law was secure in Hong Kong, saying that today's verdict was "just the latest indication that the judiciary's reputation for applying the law rationally, fairly and equally is in danger", in a statement published to his Twitter account on Tuesday. "I will appeal today's decision and continue to fight to overturn the verdict."

Mass unrest

Hong Kong police tactics drew harsh criticism during mass anti-government protests two years ago, after a traffic cop shot a protester, officers pepper sprayed bystanders, and riot police slammed a Citigroup staffer to the ground.

Officers maintained they used appropriate force at a time of rising violence, as protesters fielded Molotov cocktails, bricks and even flaming arrows.

Bickett, who said the officer was attacking people with a baton in a subway station, wrote in a statement before his conviction that the verdict was "entirely unsupportable by both the law and the evidence in this case".

In September, the US citizen took to Reddit to warn other expatriates living in the Asian financial centre they could be targeted by police in the wake of a Beijing-drafted national security law passed in June 2020 that bans subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion.