American fathers cry foul over S. Korea’s ‘inaction’ on overseas child abduction by former spouses

SEOUL - On a late November afternoon, Mr John Sichi was walking on a treadmill on a street in Seoul. The exercise equipment featured signs on both sides that read “I miss my children so much” in Korean. Next to it stood life-size photos of two toddlers - a girl and a boy.

It was the American father’s way of expressing his frustration with the South Korean authorities, whose inaction he said is preventing his children from returning to him, their custodial parent.

“I had no more ways to meet my children. She keeps refusing to return my kids, defying the court orders. It’s bizarre. You won full custody of a child, but lost everything all of sudden,” he said.

‘Walking, but going nowhere’

Mr Sichi lived in San Francisco with his wife and two children. In November 2019, after a “small fight,” his Korean wife flew to South Korea, taking with her the kids who were then just toddlers. She never returned, insisting on raising them on her own in South Korea. She did not let him stay in touch with them, either.

Mr Sichi took the matter to court in both the US and South Korea. Between 2020 and 2021, he won legal custody of the children and a court order mandating their return to him was issued in both the San Francisco County Superior Court and the Seoul Family Court.

In February, when South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled in his favour, finalising the lower court’s decision and rejecting his wife’s appeal, he thought he would finally be able to reunite with his children.

But that did not happen.

Despite the court orders, receiving 5 million won (S$5,140) in fines and having to serve 30 days of detention, his wife has not let go of the children, who are now 6 and 5 years old (Korean age).

The last time Mr Sichi saw them was about a year ago during a supervised visitation granted by a local court. It has been three years since he has lived with his kids.

Out of frustration, he started walking on a portable treadmill out in the open in October. He demonstrates in Gangnam, Yeouido and various other spots in Seoul in a desperate effort to catch people’s attention.

The treadmill symbolises the frustrating situation he is in, where he tries everything possible to bring his children back but sees no progress.

Mr Sichi’s wife could not be reached for comment.

Mr Sichi is among six American parents whose Korean spouse has unilaterally taken their children to South Korea and has refused to return them between 2020 and 2021, according to the US State Department’s annual report on international parental child abduction that was published in September.

Half of the parents were unable to retrieve their children even after obtaining legal custody and the right to recover them through legal proceedings, largely due to “delays in law enforcement,” it said.

The report categorises South Korea as one of the countries deemed non-compliant with the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, with the cases remaining unresolved for a year and seven months on average.

Signed by 93 countries on Oct 25 in 1980, the Hague abduction convention is a multilateral treaty aiming to secure the prompt return of children under the age of 16 who have been wrongfully removed from their country of habitual residence. South Korea signed it in May 2012 and the following year enacted a new act to deal with international parental child abduction cases.