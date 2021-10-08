Ambush lockdowns, border curbs behind HK's low cases

For months now on Friday nights, Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong district looks just like how it was pre-pandemic: Bars and pubs opening their doors till 4am to partygoers in costumes and hats and dancing to live performances, while chatter fills restaurants that can now seat up to 12 people a table.

In a city still chasing a zero-Covid-19 strategy, borders may be mostly shut to non-residents but life has largely returned to normal.

Students are back in schools, the office crowd goes about its daily routine, trains and buses are crowded, and hospitals can cope with the patient load.

People are more relaxed, although there are still signs of caution. For instance, face masks are still worn, cinemas do not allow food and drinks, and karaoke lounges no longer serve buffets.

Yesterday, Hong Kong recorded eight imported coronavirus cases. There has been no local case in the city of 7.4 million people in over a month.

It is a far cry from the red alert phase last November, when clusters popped up everywhere, sparked by dance clubs for socialites. The high alert lasted for months, with the government tightening social distancing rules and rolling out ambush lockdowns.

But by late February, social distancing rules had eased.

Experts attribute Hong Kong's success to a combination of strict border controls and quarantine, social distancing, as well as aggressive contact tracing, testing and surveillance.

Although the Delta variant was found in the community in June, Hong Kong managed to quickly snuff it out so that it did not spread in what is largely a Covid-19-naive population. Since the first patient on Jan 23 last year, it has had only about 12,200 cases and 213 deaths.

Epidemiologist Ben Cowling at the University of Hong Kong thinks the city's most important measure in keeping a lid on cases is its strict on-arrival hotel quarantine that can last for up to 21 days.

But the flip side of having some of the world's toughest border and quarantine measures is how they have taken a toll on the financial hub's recovery, which has been uneven. Still, its economy grew in the second quarter by 7.6 per cent from a year ago, buoyed by improving global economic conditions and a stable pandemic situation.

But the tough stance on overseas arrivals has drawn flak from businesses. In a rare open letter to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in August, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong cautioned that the city's business reputation was at risk.

But Mrs Lam replied that many local and international companies had told her repeatedly that they want to enter China to talk to investors and consumers, so Hong Kong's priority has been on its borders with the mainland.

ZERO-COVID-19 STRATEGY

In a bid to reopen its borders with the mainland and Macau, Hong Kong has adopted their strategy of zero local infection.

During the flare-up of cases last November, the government tightened rules, including shutting dance clubs, limiting diners to two per table, closing entertainment venues and suspending schools.

From late January, there were ambush lockdowns - overnight operations where typically one or two buildings or streets identified as sites of infections were sealed off. Everyone in the affected area was tested and remained on the premises till given the all-clear, usually by morning. Those who refused to be tested risked a fine of HK$5,000 (S$870). About a dozen Covid-19 cases were detected from late January to end-May.

Such lockdowns have eased, but this is a tool officials can still use to quickly detect possible spread.

The city is also maintaining contact tracing and rules such as mask-wearing and limiting public gatherings to four.

It has relaxed measures for diners and eateries under a tiered approach. For example, more people can sit at a table and eateries can operate for longer if both staff and diners are vaccinated.

Consultant Morgan Lam, 35, said Hong Kongers like her are tired of the strict policies. "I don't think it's back to normal. It's the bare minimum of returning to a normal life since there are still regulations."

Expat Siobhan Ho, in her 30s, thinks the border measures are too strict but there are some perks. "In the city, it feels like a safe bubble. Other than the lack of freedom to travel, life feels normal."

BORDER CONTROLS

Local media has reported that the border with China can reopen to Hong Kongers next February, at the earliest, after city officials develop a health app that must meet Beijing's conditions for quarantine-free travel into the country.

Currently, Hong Kong has three categories for countries - high risk, medium risk and low risk.

Only fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents can enter the city if they are from the 25 high-risk places, including Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, and the United States.

The medium-risk category includes Australia, Singapore, Japan and South Korea. Hong Kong residents from these areas are allowed in, as well as fully vaccinated non-residents.

New Zealand is the only country deemed low risk. Hong Kong residents and non-residents can enter regardless of vaccination status.

All arrivals must take a nucleic acid test before the flight and face at least seven tests in the city, besides a mandatory quarantine of between seven and 21 days in designated hotels. The riskier the places the travellers come from, the longer the quarantine period.

The strict rules effectively close off the city to most travellers.

TESTING, CONTACT TRACING

The low number of Covid-19 cases in the past five months helped officials and healthcare staff cope.

That said, the healthcare system came under immense pressure in previous waves of the pandemic. But the situation ebbed with aggressive mass testing and the cooperation of residents, who stayed home.

In September last year, the government rolled out a voluntary two-week mass testing exercise that detected more than a dozen carriers of the virus from about 1.8 million people.

Testing is now mandatory for workers in some sectors, such as construction and food and beverage. Unvaccinated staff in places such as nursing homes and government departments are also tested every one to two weeks.

Dr Leung Chi Chiu from the Hong Kong Medical Association said: "More frequent testing - that is, on an alternate day or at least twice per week for staff regularly exposed to imported cases - is needed to allow early detection before there are more than two generations of transmission."

Rapid containment by contact tracing is virtually impossible when transmission links become blurred after multiple generations of community transmission, he added.

VACCINATION

Hong Kong offers two vaccines - Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech.

About 63 per cent of its eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have had two doses, while 67 per cent have had at least the first shot.

The expert panel advising the government has said there is no urgency for booster shots since there has been no outbreak for months. It believes that a third dose would not be needed until two to three months before borders reopen.

Vaccine hesitancy is high. So far, a mere 15 per cent of those aged 80 and above have had the first shot, while it is 41 per cent for seniors aged 70 to 79, and 60 per cent for those aged 60 to 69.

Dr Leung said Hong Kong is "in no position to retreat to the second line of defence of the healthcare system and allow natural infection to close any remaining gap in herd immunity before the infection turns endemic".

Government data last year showed that in 2019, seniors aged 65 and above made up 18 per cent of the population.

IMMUNITY, HYGIENE

Dr Carol Tan from the Good Life Medical Centre thinks Hong Kong's coronavirus resilience could be linked to the population's "immune fitness" or level of immunity, as well as high personal hygiene standards.

She cited a study by the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami which found that having a prior flu jab lowers a Covid-infected person's likelihood of getting severe body-wide infection, blood clots, stroke or even having to be treated in an intensive care unit.

The research's co-author, Dr Devinder Singh, said flu vaccination "can dually act to prevent a coronavirus and influenza 'twindemic'".

Said Dr Tan: "If you have yearly flu vaccines, you're more able to combat viral infections. Hong Kong, like the UK, has been doing yearly flu jabs."

She added that immune fitness is linked to the process of immune dysfunction that occurs with age. "I think immune fitness is not just about vaccination, but also about lifestyle, diet and better control of chronic diseases."

And vaccine efficacy is dependent on various factors, including immune fitness, vaccine type, how it is produced and the dosage, she added.

As at end-July this year, between 38 per cent and 60 per cent of Hong Kong children aged six months to 12 years had taken the flu jab, while between 12 per cent and 45 per cent of seniors aged 50 and above had taken it.

A 2019 Singapore national population health survey showed only 17.4 per cent of people aged 18 to 74 had a flu jab within the past 12 months of the poll.

But other experts pointed out that the study does not show causation nor suggest a clear causal link on how flu jabs would help.

Dr Tan also said Hong Kong's high personal hygiene awareness, driven by past experiences, helps keep infection down.

The city was scarred by the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak that infected over 1,700 people and led to 299 deaths.

Said Dr Leung: "Some countries may achieve herd immunity by vaccination, including the third dose, some unfortunately by major outbreaks and some by both.

"When some form of herd immunity has been achieved in different parts of the world, Covid-19 will be closer to an endemic disease and the world may be more ready to live with it like influenza."