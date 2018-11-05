All eyes on Xi's speech at milestone trade fair

Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech today at a major trade fair in Shanghai will be watched closely for clues on the next steps that the country will take to further open its economy to foreign players.

More than 3,000 companies from over 130 countries and regions will showcase goods and services at the China International Import Expo, a milestone event meant to underscore China's pledge to open up its markets to foreign goods and services.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing will attend the fair and tour the Singapore pavilions featuring over 80 Singapore firms.

