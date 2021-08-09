Alibaba suspends staff over sexual assault allegations

SHANGHAI • Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding yesterday said it has suspended several of its staff following an employee's allegations on the company's Intranet that she was sexually assaulted by her boss and a client.

The woman's account, published via an 11-page PDF document that went on to circulate widely online, prompted a social media storm on China's Twitter-like microblogging website Weibo.

Police in the city of Jinan in eastern Shandong province said that they were investigating the incident.

"Alibaba Group has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct, and ensuring a safe workplace for all our employees is Alibaba's top priority," a spokesman said. "We have suspended relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values, and have established a special internal task force to investigate the issue and support the ongoing police investigation."

Late on Saturday, a female Alibaba staff member's account of an incident that she said took place while on a business trip went viral on Chinese social media, with responses to her account figuring among the top-trending items on Weibo as at yesterday morning.

The woman, who did not reveal her identity, alleged that her boss coerced her into going on a business trip with him to meet one of her team's clients in Jinan, about 900km from Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province.

According to the woman, on the evening of July 27, the client kissed her. After consuming alcohol, she woke up in a hotel room the following day with her clothes removed and no memory of what had happened the evening before.

Closed-circuit television footage that she obtained from the hotel showed that her boss entered the room four times over the course of the evening, she said.

Upon returning to Hangzhou, she said she reported the incident to human resources and upper management last Monday, asking for her boss to be fired and for time off.

While human resources initially agreed, ultimately they did not follow through, she said.

Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang responded to the uproar late on Saturday on the company's internal message board, according to a person who saw the post, though the firm did not officially disclose the material posted on its Intranet.

"It is not just human resources who should apologise. The related business department managers also hold responsibility and should apologise for their silence and failure to respond in a timely manner," Mr Zhang wrote. "Starting from me, starting from management, starting from human resources, everyone at Alibaba must empathise, reflect and take action."

Alibaba also announced on its Intranet that the woman's supervisor, her contact at human resources, and direct management of those individuals had been placed on suspension.

REUTERS