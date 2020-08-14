Alert in China after imported frozen food tests positive

BEIJING/SHANGHAI • Consumers in China have been urged to exercise caution when buying imported frozen food after a sample taken from the surface of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern city of Shenzhen from Brazil, as well as samples of outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp sold in the northwestern Xi'an city, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The chicken came from an Aurora Alimentos plant in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, according to a registration number given in a statement issued by the local authorities yesterday.

Shenzhen's health authorities traced and tested everyone who might have come into contact with potentially contaminated food products, and all results were negative, the city's notice said.

Three packaging samples of imported frozen seafood tested positive for Covid-19 in Yantai, a northern city of Shandong province, the city government said on its official Weibo account on Tuesday.

State television on Wednesday reported that the outside of an Ecuador frozen shrimp package also tested positive for the virus in a restaurant in the city of Wuhu in Anhui province.

"It is hard to say at which stage the frozen chicken got infected," said a China-based official at a Brazilian meat exporter.

The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said the public needed to take precautions to reduce infection risks from imported meat and seafood.

The health commission of Shannxi province, where Xi'an city is located, said the authorities are testing people and the surrounding environment connected to the contaminated shrimp products sold in a local market.

In addition to screening all meat and seafood containers coming into major ports in recent months, China has suspended some meat imports from various origins, including Brazil, since mid-June.

The world's first cluster of Covid-19 cases was linked to the Huanan seafood market in the city of Wuhan.

Initial studies suggested that the virus originated in animal products on sale at the market.

Dr Li Fengqin, who heads a microbiology lab at the China National Centre for Food Safety Risk Assessment, told reporters in June that the possibility of contaminated frozen food causing new infections could not be ruled out.

Viruses can survive up to two years at temperatures of minus 20 deg C, but scientists have said there is no strong evidence so far that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can spread via frozen food.

Viruses can survive up to two years at temperatures of minus 20 deg C, but scientists have said there is no strong evidence so far that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can spread via frozen food.

Xinfadi market in China's capital Beijing, a sprawling food market linked to cluster infections in June where virus was found on the chopping board on which imported salmon was handled, will be reopened over the weekend.

How the virus entered the market in the first place is yet to be determined, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest update of the investigation last month.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG