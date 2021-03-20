Alaska talks end with signs that US and China looking for ways to cooperate

BEIJING - After meetings that were described in China as "thick with the smell of gunpowder", the anticipated summit between top American and Chinese officials ended on Saturday (March 20) largely as expected - with signs that both sides were sussing out ways to work together.

The meeting in Anchorage, Alaska between China's top two diplomats and their American counterparts had an acrimonious start with a heated exchange between Mr Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's senior foreign policy official and US secretary of state Antony Blinken - tempering expectations that there would be a fruitful meeting.