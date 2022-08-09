Air traffic near Taiwan returning to normal despite new China drills

TAIPEI • Air traffic around Taiwan is gradually returning to normal after the reopening of airspace surrounding the island, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday, although China later announced fresh military drills in the area.

China last week deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles during military exercises sparked by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The drills led some airlines to cancel flights to Taipei and to alter flight paths between South-east Asia and North-east Asia to avoid the affected area.

Beijing-issued notices to airmen (Notams) had declared temporary danger areas for airlines to avoid during the exercises that encircled much of Taiwan. The final Notam covering a section of airspace east of the island expired yesterday and was not extended.

China's military announced fresh drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan yesterday, but no specific location was provided, no new Notam was issued, and there were no signs on flight tracking service FlightRadar24 of airlines adjusting routings.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot resumed their flights to Taiwan, after cancelling them last week due to airspace restrictions.

Singapore Airlines' SQ879 left Taipei for Singapore on Sunday evening while SQ878 departed Singapore on Sunday afternoon. A Scoot flight left Singapore for Taipei at 1am yesterday.

Taiwan's Transportation Ministry earlier said most scheduled flights to and from the island had continued to operate during the Chinese military exercises that began on Aug 4, averaging around 150 departures and arrivals per day.

The number of flights transiting through the airspace that its controllers manage is gradually returning to normal, after the final Notam was lifted, the ministry added in the statement on its website.

Some foreign airlines that typically used the airspace had instead flown other routes through areas managed by Japan and the Philippines during the drills, the ministry said last week.

Meanwhile, shipping in the Taiwan Strait showed signs of returning to normal yesterday. More than 40 vessels have transited through a Chinese military drill zone south of Taiwan's main port since Saturday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The latest ship positions show four of the total of six zones being traversed.

Some shipowners barred their vessels from transiting the strait, while others navigated around the drill zones while the drills were being conducted. Vessels had also been hesitant about approaching the major port of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, seeking to avoid the large drill zone located just offshore.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG