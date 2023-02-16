Air passenger traffic in China returns to 70% of full strength

SHANGHAI – Passenger loads for China’s top three airlines are rebounding as travel picks up again.

China Southern Airlines filled 72.7 per cent of its seats in January, the highest passenger load factor among the trio, exchange filings show.

That was up from 63 per cent a year earlier.

Air China had a passenger load of 69.9 per cent for the same month, followed by China Eastern Airlines at 68.3 per cent.

Passenger load factor is the percentage of seats that have been filled on a plane, and is an indicator of profitability.

The figures were boosted by people flying back to their home towns for the Chinese New Year holidays and celebrating the chance to reunite with families and friends after nearly three years of Covid-19 restrictions.

The nation’s largest three carriers lost 190 billion yuan (S$37 billion) over the last three years as Covid-19 upended travel, company filings showed in January.

Losses accelerated in 2022, when the authorities persisted with lockdowns and mandatory quarantine to contain the virus.

In addition to the disruption caused by the pandemic, the Chinese airlines said they were affected by high oil prices and a weaker yuan, which dropped about 8 per cent against the dollar in 2022.

Caixin Media recently said several state-owned airlines had been criticised by Beijing for offering cut-price tickets to fill seats.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which denied that charge, has in the past imposed restrictions on cheap tickets.

In 2021, it said it wanted to avoid malicious competition that may cause “cabbage prices”.

CAAC official Liang Nan said in January that China expects the number of international flights to rebound to between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of levels before the pandemic by the end of March.

The recovery in international flights is slower than for domestic services, because of the longer time needed by airlines to arrange capacity and restart routes, and the reluctance of some passengers to travel abroad, the official said.