Air China resumes flights to North Korea after 6-year pause

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Travel between the East Asian neighbours has been heavily restricted since 2020, when strict border closures were imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BEIJING – Air China will restart direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang on March 30 after a six-year hiatus, another sign isolated North Korea is gradually opening up following the resumption of train services between the capitals.

China has acted as a lifeline for North Korea’s moribund economy as its largest trading partner and an important source of diplomatic and political support.

However, travel between the East Asian neighbours has been heavily restricted since 2020, when strict border closures were imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flight CA121 is scheduled to depart Beijing Capital Airport at 8.05 am on March 30 and arrive at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport at 11am (10am Singapore time) according to Air China’s website.

Economy class tickets were available for around US$200 (S$258), according to AFP checks, and a return flight from Pyongyang is scheduled for midday.

Pyongyang’s continued reluctance to issue tourist visas means only travellers with official or other special purposes can make the cross-border journey.

Daily passenger train services resumed in March with China, the main source of most of North Korea’s foreign visitors.

But AFP journalists in China’s north-eastern town of Dandong – which has long been a key gateway for travel and trade with North Korea – saw a mostly empty daily passenger train travelling into the isolated nation last week.

China has fully reopened its borders since the pandemic, but North Korea has proceeded more slowly.

North Korea resumed train services and direct flights with Russia in 2025 and state carrier Air Koryo restarted flights between Beijing and Pyongyang in 2023.

Young Pioneer Tours, which specialises in travel to North Korea, told AFP in March that Air China resuming its route to Beijing opens Pyongyang up to more accessible connections.

“Previously, Air China also operated flights on Wednesdays and Fridays, so there is a possibility that additional services could be added again in the near future,” Young Pioneer tour manager Rowan Beard said.

While the announcement of flights was “promising” for tourism, “there is still no further confirmation regarding Western tourists”, Mr Beard added. AFP