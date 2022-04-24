Air and sea search for tourist boat that sent distress call in Japan

TOKYO • Japan's coast guard dispatched patrol ships and aircraft yesterday to search for a sightseeing boat carrying 26 people that sent a distress call that it was sinking off the country's north coast, the coast guard and media said.

The Kazu 1 was sailing off the northern tip of Japan's Hokkaido prefecture when it sent the signal, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters in a late-night press conference.

The crew reported "that the bow of the vessel was flooded just off the coast of Shiretoko peninsula and that the vessel was sinking...asking for rescue assistance", he said. "There were two crew members and 24 passengers on board, all of whom were wearing life jackets," Mr Saito added.

The boat was sailing in cold and rough waters, national broadcaster NHK said.

As at 9.30pm local time, some eight hours after the initial distress call, officials said the search was ongoing.

The distress call said the vessel was "tilting about 30 degrees", NHK said.

The coast guard then reportedly lost contact with the vessel, and search helicopters arrived in the area around four hours after the distress signal was sent.

The Shiretoko peninsula was designated a World Heritage site by Unesco in 2005 and is known for its unique wildlife, including the endangered Steller sea lion, as well as migratory birds and brown bears.

No one answered calls to the office of the company that runs the Kazu 1 sightseeing tours.

According to its homepage, the boat can take 65 people.

Tours around the Shiretoko area usually last around three hours, according to the tour company.

The boat left the Utoro port around 10am yesterday, and was expected to return to port by 1pm, NHK said.

There was strong wind and waves had been high, sending fishing boats in the area back to shore by mid-morning.

The vessel went missing in waters where temperatures hover around zero deg C at night. Local media reported that the daytime water temperature in the area was around 2 to 3 deg C.

The Japanese coast guard's various search and rescue missions around the archipelago include the successful discovery last November of a 69-year-old man who spent 22 hours drifting in open water off south-western Kagoshima.

