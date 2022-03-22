Aide says rush to move S. Korea's presidential office threatens security

SEOUL • Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administration has said his successor's rush to relocate the presidential office and official residence could "create a security vacuum and confusion" at a time of tensions with North Korea.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, in a break with tradition, on Sunday announced that he will move the presidential office from the Blue House to the defence ministry compound, a process estimated to cost US$40 million (S$54 million).

Mr Yoon said he wants to make the move immediately after his inauguration on May 10.

Mr Moon's press secretary Park Soo-hyun said it is "unfeasible" to relocate the defence ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the offices of the president and secretaries and the security service within the short period before Mr Yoon takes office.

"The security crisis on the Korean peninsula is escalating, and a sudden and unprepared relocation... could create a security vacuum and confusion," Mr Park said at a briefing yesterday.

Mr Yoon's People Power Party accused the Moon administration of shifting its stance after initially saying it hoped the new leader would implement the promise, which mirrored one Mr Moon had made before abandoning the plan for security and logistical reasons.

"The president-elect had already reviewed potential security issues that the Blue House raised, and explained to the people himself," the party said in a statement responding to Mr Park's comments, urging Mr Moon's office to help allocate a budget and cooperate on the plan.

Mr Park said the move would be more reasonable if it was not rushed. Mr Moon's administration would share its concerns with Mr Yoon's transition team and make its official position after more consultations, he added.

Mr Yoon's team has said the Blue House is a symbol of South Korea's "imperial presidency" and a move would improve public access and communications with aides.

It denied critics' suggestion that Mr Yoon was influenced by concerns that the Blue House is in an "inauspicious" location.

REUTERS