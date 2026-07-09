AI smart glasses banned in exam halls in South Korea as schools step up monitoring

Schools in South Korea are increasing their scrutiny of AI-powered smart glasses during assessments.

AI-powered smart glasses have been banned from examination halls in South Korea, following two cases of cheating allegedly involving the use of such glasses in May.

The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation said on June 30 that AI smart glasses will be prohibited in South Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov 19, reported CNN. The assessment is a national standardised test used for university admissions in the country.

The country’s education ministry, along with city and provincial education offices, has also banned these smart glasses from examination halls, reported South Korean media Edaily , with instructions issued to schools to strengthen exam monitoring.

Measures to be taken include closely monitoring students who wear glasses with thick frames or those frequently touch and adjust their eyeglass frames during exams.

These moves come after two test takers allegedly used AI-powered smart glasses in separate English proficiency exams on May 10 and 31. Both candidates had their scores invalidated and were suspended from taking the test for four years.

The bans on AI smart glasses also follow a similar move in June 2025 by Yeungnam University in Gyeongsan, which sent an advisory to colleges and professors instructing them to ban all electronic devices from examination rooms. Students are also to be closely monitored for suspicious behaviour, such as repeatedly touching their eyeglass frames.

AI smart glasses, which typically cost between $299 and $799, are designed to work with a companion smartphone app. Users enter a prompt asking the AI to identify the correct answers, then use the glasses’ built-in camera to scan the test paper. Within seconds, the answers are displayed on the lenses.

South Korean YouTuber Techmong demonstrated the technology by completing a practice university entrance mathematics exam in just 18 minutes using AI glasses, scoring 96 out of 100. The video has attracted nearly one million views. Candidates are usually given 100 minutes to solve 21 multiple-choice questions and nine short-answer constructed-response questions.

Schools have taken various measures in implementing the eyewear ban. For example, a middle school in the Gyeonggi Province has notified parents about the new restriction, while a high school in the same province has requested to borrow metal detectors from the education ministry to help screen students before exams, reported The Korea Joongang Daily .

The use of AI-powered smart glasses to cheat in academia has been reported in other countries as well.

In June, the National Taiwan University said it disqualified a candidate from an entrance examination to medical school for using such glasses to cheat.

Suspicions were aroused when the candidate stared oddly at the test for long stretches while steadily bringing the paper closer, The Taipei Times reported.

Earlier, in 2024, an 18-year-old student sparked a major cheating scandal by using camera-equipped smart glasses during the Waseda University entrance examination in Japan. The Asahi Shimbun reported that the student photographed exam questions, uploaded them to X and paid online tutors to provide the answers.

China is also stepping up efforts to combat high-tech cheating. For the 2026 national college entrance examination, or gaokao, authorities have required candidates wearing glasses to undergo additional inspections to detect smart glasses and other advanced electronic devices before entering examination venues.