AI love story of Monkey King and Lin Daiyu catches attention of Chinese authorities
Tiffany May
- Chinese fans made AI videos pairing Monkey King Sun Wukong with Lin Daiyu from classic novels, and the love story spread widely online.
- Authorities and state media said the videos crossed a line, with People’s Daily warning against “malicious alterations that ridicule heroes” and platforms removing thousands.
- The case shows tension between fan creativity and official control, as China promotes traditional culture but still demands “ideological correctness” in new versions.
AI generated
HONG KONG - In wholesome videos that have delighted the Chinese internet in recent weeks, the Monkey King in a yellow martial arts outfit and a maiden swathed in embroidered silks walk hand in hand.
They frolic on sandy beaches and lush forest trails. They ride roller coasters and sample ice cream in a lantern-lit night market.