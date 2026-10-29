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AI love story of Monkey King and Lin Daiyu catches attention of Chinese authorities

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The love story of Monkey King and Lin Daiyu has been concocted by fans, some using AI and some splicing old TV footage together.

The romance has been concocted by fans, with some using AI and others splicing old TV footage together.

PHOTO: WEIBO

Tiffany May

  • Chinese fans made AI videos pairing Monkey King Sun Wukong with Lin Daiyu from classic novels, and the love story spread widely online.
  • Authorities and state media said the videos crossed a line, with People’s Daily warning against “malicious alterations that ridicule heroes” and platforms removing thousands.
  • The case shows tension between fan creativity and official control, as China promotes traditional culture but still demands “ideological correctness” in new versions.

AI generated

HONG KONG - In wholesome videos that have delighted the Chinese internet in recent weeks, the Monkey King in a yellow martial arts outfit and a maiden swathed in embroidered silks walk hand in hand.

They frolic on sandy beaches and lush forest trails. They ride roller coasters and sample ice cream in a lantern-lit night market.

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