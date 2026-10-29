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AI love story of Monkey King and Lin Daiyu catches attention of Chinese authorities

The romance has been concocted by fans, with some using AI and others splicing old TV footage together.

HONG KONG - In wholesome videos that have delighted the Chinese internet in recent weeks, the Monkey King in a yellow martial arts outfit and a maiden swathed in embroidered silks walk hand in hand.

They frolic on sandy beaches and lush forest trails. They ride roller coasters and sample ice cream in a lantern-lit night market.