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AI-assisted music now eligible for copyright registration in South Korea

Songs generated entirely by AI through simple text prompts remain ineligible.

SEOUL – The Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) announced on Aug 3 that creators may now register songs developed with artificial intelligence if they played a substantial and leading role in writing lyrics, composing or arranging the work.

Songs generated entirely by AI through simple text prompts remain ineligible.

The move reverses KOMCA’s previous policy, which had previously withheld registration of AI-assisted works, citing concerns over copyright disputes and the lack of clear standards.

“The purpose of the revision is to formally recognise AI-assisted creative practices while safeguarding the rights of human creators,” KOMCA said in a statement.

Applicants must identify the AI tools used, explain how they were incorporated into the creative process and certify the accuracy of the information.

If additional verification is needed, KOMCA may request supporting materials such as digital audio workstation project files, editing histories, sheet music, prompt records and AI generation logs to determine the extent of human authorship.

In practice, producers may use AI to generate ideas, melodies or arrangements, but they must be able to demonstrate that key creative decisions were made by a human.

Works later found to have been created entirely by AI or registered using false information could face suspended royalty payments, repayment of improperly received royalties and termination of trust agreements.

KOMCA also plans to introduce contractual penalties of up to three times the amount of improperly received royalties in cases of intentional misconduct or gross negligence.

The association said the policy establishes Korea’s first codified standard for registering AI-assisted music while bringing such works into the existing copyright system.

South Korea’s move comes as the global music industry develops new standards for AI-generated content.

On July 30, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry introduced principles governing the eligibility of AI-assisted recordings for inclusion in its network of official charts. Under the framework, recordings must use authorised AI services, be substantially human-made and raise no concerns over streaming or chart manipulation.

The push for clearer standards comes as AI-created songs gain traction on streaming platforms and social media, with some fueling viral dance challenges and climbing music charts.

Tracks such as “GG EZ” by Japanese AI creator M.Sasuke and “10count” and “Love Nebula” by AI artist Rym have spread widely online, prompting debate over AI’s growing role in music production. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK