After voyage to space, billionaire sets sights on deepest place on Earth

TOKYO • Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said yesterday that his trip into space has given him a new appreciation for Earth, and he now hopes to plunge into the forbidding Mariana Trench.

Mr Maezawa and his assistant, Mr Yozo Hirano, spent 12 days last month on the International Space Station (ISS), where they documented life in space for one million YouTube subscribers.

Speaking yesterday for the first time since his return to Japan, Mr Maezawa said the voyage had made him appreciate home even more.

"Going to space makes you even more fascinated with the Earth. You learn to appreciate how you feel the wind, smell things and experience the seasons," he told a press conference in Tokyo. "I thought: the Earth is amazing."

Yesterday, he explained some of the difficulties of life in zero gravity, including sleeping.

"It's not so easy to fall asleep because you're constantly floating while asleep - there is nothing to anchor your body."

The ISS trip was only the first of the 46-year-old's planned space forays. He is already scheduled to take eight people on a 2023 mission around the Moon, operated by Mr Elon Musk's SpaceX.

But he said he has another exploration in mind now as well.

"Not only to go to the Moon, not just to travel upwards but also downwards is another dream of mine," he said. "I am thinking about going down to the Mariana Trench, deep under the ocean."

The Mariana Trench is the deepest place on Earth and has rarely been visited by humans.

"I want to keep taking on challenges," Mr Maezawa added.

He said some elements of the planned trip, including the submarine he will use, have already been decided, but declined to reveal details.

